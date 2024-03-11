Missing Metro Vancouver senior found dead: RCMP

The search for a missing Metro Vancouver senior, who was last seen on Friday, has ended in tragedy.

In an update Sunday, the Ridge Meadows RCMP said 71-year-old Mauro Comensoli had been found deceased. “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” the detachment wrote.

Comensoli, who police said suffered from Alzheimer’s, was last seen on March 8 in the 14300 block of Harris Road in Pitt Meadows.

Mounties asked residents in the area to check their stables, barns and out-buildings as the senior was “very comfortable with horses.”

Police did not say where they found Comensoli, or release any information about the circumstances of his death.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we report the recovery of Mauro and his subsequent passing,” a family member wrote in a Facebook post. “At this time our family is respectively requesting privacy as we grieve together.”