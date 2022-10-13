iHeartRadio

Missing Midland man found 'in good health'


OPP cruiser - file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Provincial police say a missing Midland man not seen since early October has been found.

Police say the 62-year-old man was located in Orillia on Friday, nearly two weeks after being seen in the area of King Street and Hugel Avenue.

OPP says he is in "good health and has been reunited with friends."

The police extended thanks to the community for assisting in the search.

