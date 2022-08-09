iHeartRadio

Missing Midland man located, provided with overnight shelter

Allen Cousineau was reported missing on Mon., Aug. 8, 2022 (OPP SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A man who walked away from a community residence in Midland has been found. 

Allen Cousineau of Midland left the Elizabeth Street community residence around 10 a.m. Monday and was reported missing. 

 Police and family members said they were concerned for his health and welfare at the time. 

However, OPP said Cousineau was found safe and provided with shelter overnight in the town of Midland. 

