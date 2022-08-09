Missing Midland man located, provided with overnight shelter
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A man who walked away from a community residence in Midland has been found.
Allen Cousineau of Midland left the Elizabeth Street community residence around 10 a.m. Monday and was reported missing.
Police and family members said they were concerned for his health and welfare at the time.
However, OPP said Cousineau was found safe and provided with shelter overnight in the town of Midland.
-
Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study findsExposure to synthetic ‘forever chemicals’ often polluting the environment has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, according to a recent study.
-
How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in yearsWith inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.
-
Highway 144 closed between Chelmsford, Lively due to crash, one extricatedAn early morning crash on Highway 144 between two Greater Sudbury communities, Chelmsford and Lively, has closed the road in both directions Wednesday, police say.
-
Poilievre preferred among Conservatives, but Charest favoured by Canadians: pollOntario MP Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative party leader but he trails opponent Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.
-
Hot and sunny Wednesday, cooler temperatures expected later in weekLondon was treated to a gorgeous sunrise early Wednesday morning, and that is kicking off picturesque weather for the day. But slightly below average temperatures are expected later in the week.
-
Immediate recall on miter saws sold across CanadaDEWALT 12-inch sliding compound miter saws are being recalled immediately due to a laceration hazard.
-
These are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far in 2022Ottawa police say 493 vehicle thefts have been reported so far in 2022, with the Honda CRV the most popular target for thieves.
-
Ottawa set to receive a break from the rainThere is no rain in the forecast for the city of Ottawa today, after three days of cloudy and rainy conditions.
-
Ontario set to introduce 'strong mayor' legislation todayOntario is set to introduce legislation today to give large municipal leaders so-called strong mayor powers as a way to get housing built more quickly.