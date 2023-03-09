iHeartRadio

Missing Moosomin woman found safe: RCMP


An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

RCMP said a 52-year-old Moosomin, Sask. woman has been located and is safe.

Catherine Lonsdale was reported missing on March 6.

Police said an SUV Lonsdale was believed to be travelling in was also found.

RCMP thanked the public for its assistance in the investigation.

