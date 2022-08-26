Missing mother in Saskatoon police custody

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirm they have custody of missing mom, Dawn Walker.

Walker was passed into SPS custody around 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to a police press release.

She is facing several charges including abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief. SPS said additional charges are being considered as the criminal investigation continues.

Walker was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using fake identification to cross the border with her son. She was ordered to be returned to Canada by a U.S. district court judge last week.

According to U.S. District Court filings, Walker allegedly stole the identity of a close friend to open up a bank account as part of an "abduction scheme" to abduct her son and enter the U.S. illegally. She is currently being held in an Oregon detention facility.

In a memo from earlier this month requesting Walker remain in custody awaiting her trial, U.S. Attorney Natalie Wight said she believes Walker poses a "flight risk."

"As part of an elaborate and well thought out plan, the defendant, a Canadian citizen, kidnapped her child and, after faking her death and that of her son, fled to the United States," Wight said.

"The defendant has every incentive to try and flee to avoid the consequences of their crime. She should be detained."

Walker claimed she was the victim of domestic abuse.

Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24. Her truck and belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park in Saskatoon.

Walker is set to appear in provincial court on Monday.

--With files from The Canadian Press.