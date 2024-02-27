Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead

A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.

Holly Jean Cooper and Lucas Robert Cooper were last seen on Ruth Falls Road in Ruth Falls around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said Holly had been found dead and search teams continued to look for Lucas.

Roughly an hour later, police said the boy was found dead near where Holly’s remains were found.

The RCMP tells CTV News they were found on the shoreline of a body of water near where they were last seen.

Police say their deaths are not believed to be suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

