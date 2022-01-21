Missing Nanaimo man found dead: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Police say a man who was reported missing from Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this week has been found dead.
No foul play is suspected in the man's death at this time, Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Friday.
The 32-year-old man was first reported missing on Tuesday. Police say his body was found by walkers on a beach just north of Nanaimo around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police and the BC Coroners Service have confirmed the man's identity and contacted his family.
An investigation by the BC Coroners Service is ongoing, police say.
Mounties do not plan to release any further information on the matter.
