Missing Nanaimo woman found, but wanted man still outstanding

The Nanaimo RCMP say a 24-year-old woman reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe.

A 28-year-old man who was believed to be in her company has not been located and is wanted by police.

Mounties say Garrett Sahm is wanted on outstanding warrants for assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.