Missing Newmarket man's body recovered from canal
Police confirm they found the body of a missing man while raking a canal in Newmarket.
Cher Hao Wong was last seen by his family around the dinner hour when he left his home on Bristol Road on March 25.
He was spotted hours later in the area of Main and Timothy streets.
On Tuesday, officers and the K9 unit searched the canal off Bayview Parkway for hours before police say they found Wong's body.
Witnesses in the Tom Taylor Trail area at the time of the police search say officers probing the water with poles suddenly yelled to other officers, and the onlookers were asked to leave. Police then taped off the area.
While it's unclear how the 37-year-old man ended up in the water, police say they do not consider his death suspicious.
Investigators said Wong came to Canada from Singapore six months ago.
They encourage anyone with information to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
