Missing Nova Scotia man thought to be in Essex County no longer in Ontario

OPP in Essex County have learned a person reported missing from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia is no longer in Ontario or thought to be in the Leamington area.

On Tuesday, OPP in Leamington received word from Halifax police that 59-year-old Stuart Calvin Ryan may be in Leamington.

Ryan was last seen Monday, Oct. 31 in the Halifax region.

In an update Wednesday, police say Ryan is no longer in Ontario.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.