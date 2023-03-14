iHeartRadio

Missing Olds woman located after week-long disappearance


RCMP confirms an Olds woman who had been missing for more than a week has been located and is safe.

Lindsay Marie Moon, 35, was last seen on March 7 when she was dropped off at the credit union in the southern Alberta town. She had not been heard from since.

Mounties announced Tuesday afternoon that Moon had been found.

