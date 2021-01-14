For the family and friends of two missing teens from Tillsonburg, Ont. it was likely a shock to learn the pair had been found thousands of kilometres away in Calgary.

Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning about the dangers of meeting people online after the pair of teens trekked across country to meet someone they had met online.

Police were called Tuesday when the parents of both teens realized their children had left Ontario.

Police then determined that the pair had met an individual online a couple days earlier and made the decision to travel across the country to meet them.

The OPP worked with the Calgary Police Service to locate the youths.

They are now in the process of returning to Ontario.

The OPP is asking parents and caregivers to sit down with their children and have a conversation about online and offline safety, and the dangers of meeting strangers online.