Missing Ontario woman located safe in B.C.

A 55-year-old woman from Ontario who was without contact with her family for more than a week has been located safe in B.C., according to RCMP on Vancouver Island.

Patricia Nzuza told her family members that she was travelling from Ottawa to Victoria to meet with someone she met online.

Her family told CTV News that she arrived in Victoria on April 15, when she sent a message to her two daughters saying she had landed safe.

That's when her daughter, Yamba, says all communication stopped.

A missing person case was launched with Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, and on Tuesday Mounties told CTV News that Nzuza had been located safe.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez with the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says Nzuza contacted the detachment and confirmed she is in good health.

She was located on the B.C. mainland, and police say no criminality is being considered in the matter.