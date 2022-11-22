Missing Orangeville woman found dead

An Orangeville woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead.

Provincial police say Sherry Mitchell, 41, was found by officers on Tuesday.

Police are not revealing details about where she was found or the cause of death, telling CTV News it is an active investigation.

The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services are heading up the investigation, and the province's chief coroner is also involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.