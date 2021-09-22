Missing Ottawa man found safe and sound

Ottawa police say a member of the public found a missing Ottawa man in the south end.

The 82-year-old man was last seen around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

In a statement just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said the missing man was located "safe and sound."

A member of the public located the man and called police.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and photo from our web story and social media sites.