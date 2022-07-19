iHeartRadio

Missing Ottawa man found safe in Montreal

The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa police say a man who went missing from his family's home east of downtown has been found safe in Montreal.

The 19-year-old man had last been seen on Monday and police reported him missing Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, police said he has been found safe.

CTV News has removed the man's name and photograph from this story.

