Missing Ottawa man's car found in Pembroke, Ont.
The car of an Ottawa man reported missing earlier this month has been found in Pembroke, Ont., police said Tuesday.
Diego Sarria, 54, was last seen in the Kanata area on the afternoon of Jan. 17. He was believed to be driving a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.
OPP officers found the car on Monday in the area of Maple Avenue North in Pembroke, Ont., Ottawa police said in a news release.
Sarria remains missing. His family is concerned for his well-being.
Police described him as a light-skinned man, about six feet tall with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He speaks Spanish and English.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Canada Niagara Falls” written on the front, along with black sweatpants and white Puma sneakers.
When he was initially reported missing, police said he may be in Deep River, Ont. or elsewhere in the Upper Ottawa Valley.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Ottawa police.
