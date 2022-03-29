Missing Ottawa teen could be 'anywhere in Ontario' police say

Ottawa police say a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen more than a week ago could be anywhere in Ontario.

Lucas Chenier was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at his home on Sorento Street in Barrhaven. Police said in a release last week that he might have been headed to Kingston, Cornwall or Montreal and was likely hitchhiking.

On Tuesday, police said Chenier could be anywhere in the province, and released newly obtained photos of him. Police are asking residents to be on the lookout.

Chenier is described as white, 6-feet tall (183cm), weighing about 200 lbs (91kg), with short dark hair. He wears black framed glasses and was last seen wearing a black and grey winter jacket, black Adidas jogging pants, a grey or black hoodie and black and white Nike running shoes. He is also known to carry a bright blue Roots backpack.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Lucas is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.