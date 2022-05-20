Missing Ottawa woman, 55, known to frequent hiking trails

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 55-year-old woman.

Stephanie Kolbach last had contact with her family on Monday, police say. They have been unable to reach her since and are worried for her safety.

Kolbach is described as white, 5-foot-4, thin with short brown hair and blue eyes. She is known to frequent hiking trails in Ottawa, especially near the Ottawa River.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.