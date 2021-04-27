Missing parents and four-week-old baby believed to be in Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police say three missing people – including a four-week-old baby boy – were last seen in Fannystelle, Man., and are believed to be in Winnipeg.

Eighteen-year-old Tiara Morias and 22-year-old Dorion Olson, along with their four-week-old son Royal Olson-Morias, were last seen on April 24 in Fannystelle – a small community about 48 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Police said all three are now believed to be in Winnipeg.

Police describe Morias as being five-foot-six and weighing 130 pounds. She has long red hair. Olson is described as five-foot-ten, weighing 140 pounds, and has short brown hair. Police did not have any clothing descriptions available.

No photo or description of Royal was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.