Missing Penetanguishene man found safe: OPP

Police say a man reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.

The 47-year-old Penetanguishene man was reported missing Tuesday as police reached out to the public for help due to his "medical needs."

They said staff at the man's residence notified officers of his disappearance and were concerned for his well-being.

Late Wednesday night, provincial police thanked the public for "their support anytime they are attempting to locate a member of the public who is in need."