iHeartRadio

Missing Penhold, Alta., woman found safe: RCMP


The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo)

Mounties out of Innisfail, Alta., say a missing woman has been found safe.

The RCMP asked the public for help finding Nelah Rothwell, 20, on Monday night, saying the resident of nearby Penhold, Alta., hadn’t been seen since that morning.

Thursday night, police said she had been located and was OK, and thanked the public for its role in making that so.

12