Missing person found dead in Grey County

On Thursday, Grey Bruce OPP were notified of a missing person on Moore Street in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

According to Grey Bruce OPP, a missing persons search was conducted in Lion’s Head Provincial Park in Northern Bruce Peninsula, specifically centred on the lookout point.

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, members from the West Region Emergency Response Team located the missing individual deceased.

Foul play is not suspected.

Police said no further information will be provided.