Missing person found in Wilmot after large search

A large search for a missing woman, which involved a helicopter, ended after the person was found alive.

Waterloo regional police first posted around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday they were searching for a missing 24-year-old woman from Wilmot Township.

By Thursday morning, that search had expanded to include a helicopter, a flying drone and residents as police continued their search.

Police said the woman was found within the hour after a community resident located the woman near Bleams and Sandhills Roads and called police.

There is no update on her condition, but she has been assessed by emergency medical services.

“We conducted a comprehensive ground search,” said Const. Andre Johnson, spokesperson with Waterloo regional police. “As a result that the search continued overnight. We had a fresh team come in this morning and continue that search with the assistance of the OPP and the helicopter as well. It is a great result, we are very happy she has been located. As I stated earlier she is now being assessed by EMS.”

Police said a large factor in the search is this considerable drop in temperatures which dipped to near freezing overnight.