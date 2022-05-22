Missing plane found

Ontario Provincial Police say a missing aircraft was discovered by a police aviation helicopter and a civilian helicopter Saturday at 5 p.m.in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Road.

The plane was first reported missing on April 14.

Police say it’s the same area where teams spent ten days in April searching for a plane that left from a southwestern Ontario airport in Delhi.

The plane was scheduled to land in Marathon, but never arrived.

The plane’s radar and flight-tracking gear were last detected about sixty kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie.

Police have not released any information about the plane’s occupants.

An investigation into the crash is now underway by the Transportation Safety Board.