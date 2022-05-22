Missing plane leaving Delhi, Ont. discovered in Northern Ontario

OPP say the missing plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination was discovered Saturday in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.

The Piper Comanche aircraft had been missing since April 14, after leaving Delhi airport in Norfolk County and scheduled to land in Marathon, Ont.

The aircraft's radar and flight tracking gear was last detected about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie.

Crews conducted a lengthy aerial search which was hampered by inclement weather and deep levels of snow.

On Saturday, a civilian helicopter and OPP Aviation Services helicopter were conducting follow-up searches in areas of interest within Lake Superior Provincial Park. Around 5 p.m., the civilian helicopter located the crash site and OPP responded.

The plane was located in the same area teams spent 10 days searching for the aircraft.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

OPP have not released any information on the two men aboard the plane.

