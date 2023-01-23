iHeartRadio

Missing police-issued firearm magazine and ammunition found in Halifax: HRP


Halifax Regional Police say the magazine was reported lost Friday night after being detached from an officer's duty belt. (Source: Halifax Regional Police)

A loaded, police-issued firearm magazine is back in the hands of the Halifax Regional Police.

On Saturday, the force said the magazine was lost the night before.

It reportedly fell off an officer’s duty belt while they were on the job.

Police say the magazine was found Monday afternoon in an area they thought it might be.

