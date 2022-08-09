Missing Port Alberni woman subject of podcast series

The search is still on for missing Port Alberni, B.C., woman Amber Manthorne, and friends and family are hoping that a new podcast revolving around the 40-year-old will help keep the investigation in people's minds.

Port Alberni journalist Laura Palmer, who runs the podcast "Island Crime," has produced three episodes on Manthorne's disappearance.

The podcast covers everything from her personality to the timeline before and after she went missing.

"Amber’s case is still open and very active. But every day that passes is torture for her friends and family," the narrator says in one episode.

Palmer says Island Crime usually focuses on cold cases. However, Manthorne's loved ones reached out.

"Her friends really did seem to think there could be a value in me trying to pull something together quickly, so that’s what I’ve done," she told CTV News.

"Interest can start to wane after the initial week or two and so this is a reminder to people that Amber is still missing."

Manthorne was last seen on July 7, when she reportedly told friends that she planned to meet with an ex-boyfriend.

Her abandoned Jeep was found two days later in Cassidy, B.C., just south of Nanaimo.

In the weeks that she's been missing, police and volunteers have conducted searches, including a massive search in late July that involved roughly 100 volunteers.

Manthorne's friend, Kristie St. Claire, says people are still looking for the missing Port Alberni woman.

"We’re kind of in the heat of it right now and so a lot of people are very affected by it emotionally," she said.

She's urging anyone with information to contact police, and for people who knew Manthorne to lean on each other through this difficult time.

"Finding her alive is not part of my hope right now because of the length of time that's passed," said St. Claire. "And something like this has never, ever happened in her life."

On Monday, RCMP said there were no new details to share about the case, but said the file was still an active investigation.