Missing Prince Albert woman found dead, police suspect homicide

A missing Prince Albert woman has been found dead in a rural area west of St. Louis.

Prince Albert RCMP found the body of Crystal Castle on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old's family has been notified of her death, Prince Albert RCMP said in a news release.

Castle was reported missing to Prince Albert Police Service and was last seen on Aug. 11 in a red Dodge Dakota truck near a convenience store on 28th Street East.

An autopsy has been conducted and Castle's death is considered a homicide.

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating.

Her brother Shane Castle has started a GoFundMe to help cover Castle’s funeral expenses.

"She was taken from us way too early and we are devastated, we are struggling to pay for her funeral,” said Shane’s post.

All the money raised will be used to pay for her casket and cost associated with her burial, the post said.