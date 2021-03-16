The search for a missing Regina teen has concluded after his body was found on Tuesday, Kamsack RCMP said.

Jaxon MacDonald was located on an island on Madge Lake, which is located within Duck Mountain Provincial Park, shortly before noon Tuesday.

“… He was found in a treed area, not easily accessed and not an easy place to find,” said Staff Sgt. Craig Cleary. “However we did have the assistance of a couple of searchers that went to this particular area and they had quads and they were able to find him.”

Cleary said the search teams worked “diligently” from when it was reported Sunday morning to when he was found March 16.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t the outcome that everybody was hoping for,” he said.

In a release, police say no further details will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

“On behalf of the RCMP, I just want to thank everybody who did help out, whether it be with the tips that came in through the phones, or to the detachment as well as all the help and all the support agencies that assisted us we wouldn’t have been able to do it ourselves,” said Cleary.

The search began Sunday morning when MacDonald was last seen leaving a cottage in the Jubilee Subdivision area on foot at around 12:30 a.m. on March 14.

The search was aided by over 100 people including members of the public, RCMP police dog services, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of volunteers, as well as countless fire departments from around the province.