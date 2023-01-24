Missing Saanich teen found more than a month after disappearance
A Saanich, B.C., teenager who had been missing for more than a month, prompting pleas for information from police on Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland, has been found safe.
Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, 17, was reported missing to the Saanich Police Department on Dec. 19. She was later spotted in Burnaby and on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to police.
On Friday, Burnaby RCMP became the latest police agency to share photos of Edwards-Helgason and ask the public for help finding her.
The Saanich police had previously shared photos of two men they hoped to speak to in the case. The pair had been seen at a hotel in Burnaby on Jan. 3, and police believed they may have information on Edwards-Helgason's whereabouts.
Roughly a week later, on Jan. 12, Saanich police said the teen had been spotted on the Downtown Eastside as recently as Jan. 10.
On Tuesday, the Saanich police issued a brief statement announcing the teen had been found.
"Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who had been missing since Dec. 19, has been located and is safe," the release said. "Thank you to everyone that shared our information."
