Missing Sask. Indigenous siblings could be in Edmonton: RCMP
Mounties say a missing pair of siblings from a Treaty 6 First Nation have ties to Edmonton and have asked for the public's help finding them.
Loved ones haven't heard from or seen Alex McGillivary, 20, and Kathryn Cusveller, 24, for two weeks.
They were last seen on Muskoday First Nation, of which they are members, southeast of Prince Albert, Sask.
Searchers found evidence of fires on the First Nation on Aug. 31, but did not call that evidence the half siblings were still on Muskoday.
According to RCMP, McGilivary needs medication and isn't believed to have any with him.
"Their families and police are worried for their well-being," Mounties said in a statement to Alberta media on Tuesday.
Police believe McGilivary and Cusveller could still be together.
McGilivary is 5'9" and 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Cusveller is 5'4" and 140 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.
-
One injured in south-end crash involving police cruiserEmergency crews are at the scene of a collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser and another vehicle in the south end.
-
Reminder: Here's a list of places where you'll need a COVID-19 vaccine card in B.C.Ahead of the official launch of B.C.'s vaccine card program, the province unveiled a first look Tuesday at what the card will look like and how residents can get it.
-
-
Ontario's top doctor says 'actions' can be taken in light of controversial social media posts by acting medical officerAmid renewed calls for the appointment of a local acting medical officer of health to be dismissed due to controversial social media posts, Ontario’s top doctor says there are “actions” he can take if he feels like a region isn’t taking the proper precautions against COVID-19.
-
Murder charges laid in fatal Sask. First Nation shootingMelfort RCMP have charged the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
'We don’t want you in here': small business refusing fully vaccinated customersA small shop selling beads and herbal medicines in Windsor Ont., is asking customers if they’re vaccinated, before allowing them to shop.
-
7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Sask. continues to climb to new heightsSaskatchewan’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Tuesday, breaking the record set just one day ago.
-
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalizations, case data from AugustSaskatchewan's Ministry of Health said August's case and hospitalization data show vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19,
-
COVID-19 rules: Some restrictions might be lifted once B.C.'s vaccine cards are fully implementedB.C.'s mask mandate and capacity limits for indoor events may lift in late October, when the province's proof-of-vaccination program will be fully implemented.