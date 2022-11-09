Missing Sask. man found dead near abandoned vehicle

A Kenaston man who went missing on Highway 15 on Tuesday has been found dead, Saskatoon RCMP said in a news release.

Sixty-year-old Jack Crouch was travelling with another man on Highway 15 on Tuesday when their vehicle got stuck in the snow, RCMP said.

Police said the other man walked to look for help and could not find Crouch when he returned.

A Civil Air Search and Rescue Association plane located a red, apparently abandoned vehicle just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Crouch was found about 1 kilometre east of the vehicle on an unmaintained roadway near Kenaston.

There was no sign of physical trauma, RCMP said.

The next of kin have been notified and the investigation was handed over to the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, according to the news release.