Missing Saskatoon woman found dead in park, police say
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
A missing woman was found dead in a park Monday morning, Saskatoon police say.
Nuzhat Tabassum, 53, was last seen at 5:30 a.m. on July 10 in the city's Rosewood neighbourhood.
On Monday around 10:20 a.m., she was found dead in Hyde Park, police said in a news release on Tuesday. Police had earlier reported that human remains were located in the area.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday morning and police do not believe the death to be suspicious.
