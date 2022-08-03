Missing Saskatoon woman nominated for prestigious award
A woman who was went missing with her son is one of three people nominated for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.
Dawn Dumont Walker, whose book was published under the name Dawn Dumont and who police have identified as Dawn Walker, was last seen in Saskatoon with her seven-year-old son Vincent on July 22.
Saskatoon Police and the RCMP are investigating their whereabouts.
Dumont Walker is CEO of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.
Stephen Leacock Associates says it learned of Dumont Walker's disappearance on Wednesday morning, the same day it announced nominees for this year's prize.
Dumont Walker is nominated for her book "The Prairie Chicken Dance Tour" from Freehand Books, which is loosely based on the story of a group of Indigenous dancers who toured through Europe in the 1970s. The speaker, humourist and writer is also the author of "Glass Beads," "Nobody Cries at Bingo," and "Rose's Run."
