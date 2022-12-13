Missing senior found safe: Altona police

UPDATE: On Dec. 14, Altona police confirmed Schellenberg has been found safe.

Original story below.

Altona police officers are asking for information that may help them find a missing 85-year-old man.

Reynold Schellenberg left Altona, Man., on Monday morning on his way to Winnipeg. He is believed to have been driving a brown 2012 Honda Civic with the Manitoba licence plate B04 927.

"He did not return in the evening as expected," police said in a news release.

Altona police said the investigation shows Schellenberg was in Portage la Prairie at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Altona Police Service at (204) 324-5353.