iHeartRadio

Missing senior found safe and unharmed: police


Edmonton police on Aug. 28, 2023, asked for the public's help finding Marge Venance, 76, who had last been seen walking a dog near Millbourne Mall the previous evening. (Photo provided.)

A missing senior has been found safe and unharmed, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

A bulletin about the 76-year-old woman, who has dementia, was put out on Monday morning.

Police are thanking the public for their help in finding the woman. 

12