iHeartRadio

Missing senior found safe: Edmonton police

Marcquis, or Marc, Lachance was last seen at his home near 100 Street and 103 Avenue on Sept. 22, 2021. Police asked for help finding the missing 87-year-old later that day, and said he may be in the downtown area. (Photo provided.)

An 87-year-old Edmonton man has been found safe after being reported missing on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the next morning that Marcquis, or Marc, Lachance had been found unharmed. 

They thanked the public, whose help they asked in finding the temporarily missing man. 

12