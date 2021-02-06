Police are looking for help to find a 75-year-old woman who may be on her way to Saskatoon from the Edmonton area.

Sandra Wittow was last seen at the west end Leduc Co-Op gas station around 11 a.m. on Friday buying an Alberta map, a newspaper and coffee.

She is described as 5’5” tall, weighing 120 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a red coat, black sweater, black corduroy pants, black moccasin boots with beading on the toes and brown gloves. She was driving a white 2008 Buick Lucerne with Alberta plate BKZ 4969.

Police say Wittow has trouble with her short-term memory, and they’re trying to find her to make sure she’s okay.

Anyone who sees Wittow is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200.