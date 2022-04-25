Missing senior who walked out of care home Sunday discovered safe
Calgary police thanked the public for information concerning a missing senior who was discovered safe Monday night.
Tony Pluto, 62, was last seen in the 0-100 block of Pennsburg Place S.E., around 4 p.m. Sunday and despite a police search, had not been located by late Monday evening.
He walked out of his care facility Sunday and was known to use public transit.
However, little more than an hour after police issued a release asking for help in locating Pluto, they issued a second release announcing they'd found him.
"Thanks to the keen observation of one Calgarian, missing senior Tony Pluto has been safely located," it said. "We would like to thank the media and public for your assistance in his quick recovery."
