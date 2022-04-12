iHeartRadio

Missing senior with dementia, last seen in Ogden, located

image.png

The Calgary Police Service confirms an 86-year-old man who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found and is safe.

Gerald Hopwood, who suffers from dementia and requires a walker due to mobility issues, was last seen in the 6600 block of 18A Street S.E.

CPS officials confirmed Tuesday morning that Hopwood had been located.

