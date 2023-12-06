Missing Sharbot Lake, Ont. man found dead

Ontario Provincial Police have found the deceased body of a Sharbot Lake, Ont. man who had not been seen since Nov. 9.

An investigation by OPP started on Nov. 16, after Kevin Camilleri, 59, was reported missing.

In a press release on Wednesday, the OPP's Frontenac Detachment Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team say they located his body.

It was announced on Saturday that Sebastian Johnston, 29, from Central Frontenac Township has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with the case.

The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Kingston on Dec. 7.

The investigation continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at Crime Stoppers.

MISSING: #FrontenacOPP is seeking assistance in locating 59 y/o Kevin CAMILLERI. Described as 5'8", medium build, bald, grey/black goatee, brown eyes. Last seen in the #SharbotLake area on November 9, 2023. If you have any information, please call the #OPP 1-888-310-1122. ^nk pic.twitter.com/NpbU5RMWzI