Missing Sooke man located safe: RCMP
Update:
VICTORIA -- Sooke RCMP say that a man who was reported missing Sunday was located "safe and sound" on Tuesday.
The man, 46-year-old Jerzy Peregudow, was believed to be missing after he left his home with his dog around noon Sunday, but only his dog returned home that night.
"The Sooke RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance," said the detachment on Tuesday, after the man was located safe.
Earlier:
Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Sooke, B.C. man who was last seen on Sunday.
Sooke RCMP say that 46-year-old Jerzy Peregudow is believed to have left his home around noon on Sunday with his dog. He is also believed to have been riding an orange mountain bike at the time.
Police say Peregudow was considered missing on Sunday night after his dog returned home without him around 11 p.m.
RCMP are now seeking any information on his whereabouts and are concerned for his wellbeing.
Peregudow is described as a white man who stands 5'11" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has short black and grey hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.
