Missing Springwater senior found deceased

Harvey Doherty, 87, was reported missing on Thurs., May 26, 2022. (OPP)

Provincial police say an 87-year old man from Springwater Township reported missing earlier this week has been found deceased. 

According to OPP, Harvey Doherty was found in a river about a kilometer from his residence. 

Doherty was last seen Thursday just before 4 p.m. 

The search was led by various OPP speciality units including the Emergency Response Team, Canine and Aviation. 

