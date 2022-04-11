Missing Sudbury area man's body found

No foul play is suspected in the discovery of a missing Sudbury area man's body.

The body of 25-year-old Thomas Rogers was found by a passerby late Sunday around 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Fairbanks Lake Road, west of the city, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

Rogers was last seen April 3 in Whitefish, but police said he was believed to be in the Capreol area.

"We are working in collaboration with the coroner’s office about his death. At this time, no foul play is suspected," police said.

"Members of our patrol operations and detectives from the major crime section of our criminal investigation unit attended the scene along with members of our forensics unit."

The cause of death will be determined in an autopsy.

"We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult and emotional time," police said.