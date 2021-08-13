Missing Sudbury man involved in tragic workplace accident

New details are emerging following the devastating discovery of the body of a missing Sudbury area man after his transport was found idling on the side of the road and he was nowhere in sight.

Due to the nature of the discovery, the Ministry of Labour was called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding 45-year-old Shawn Caouette's death. His body was found just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Radar Road area of Greater Sudbury's Hanmer neighbourhood after emergency crews had searched overnight.

"It was reported a worker sustained fatal injuries while attempting to secure a heavy equipment load on the flatbed transport trailer," a MOL spokesperson told CTV News in an email on Friday morning.

Caouette was a truck driver for locally-owned Villano Construction. CTV News has reached out to the company for comment and is awaiting a response.

Police were notified around 10:40 p.m. on Monday after Caouette's truck was found running near the Radar Base with his personal items inside, but he was nowhere to be found. A ground search involving an infrared camera was conducted because heavy rain prevented the use of a police tracking dog and drone.

Two MOL inspectors and one engineer were sent to the scene. The investigation is continuing.