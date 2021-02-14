Sudbury police say they responded to a call just after midnight on Sunday regarding a woman in medical distress.

The woman died en route to the hospital and was later identified as Stephanie Allan, 29, who was last seen on Feb. 4.



Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) issued a media release Sunday afternoon offering condolences and asking for privacy for the family.

"Paramedics attempted life-saving measures while transporting the woman to the hospital where she was unfortunately pronounced deceased by medical professionals," read the GSPS release.



"Our deepest condolences go out to Stephanie’s family and friends. We ask that you respect her family’s privacy during this difficult time."



Allan was last seen on Kathleen Street in the city’s Donovan neighborhood. No cause of death has been released.



This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.