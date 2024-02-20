Missing Surrey man found dead, RCMP say
A man who has been missing for three months has been found dead, the Surrey RCMP said Tuesday.
Pawandeep Singh, 27, was last seen on Nov. 5, 2023 in the 8400 block of 171A Street in Surrey, according to police. His last phone contact with a family member was on Nov. 20, and he was reported missing on Nov. 25.
Mounties released a public appeal for help finding Singh on Dec. 12, saying family and friends were unable to contact him and were concerned for his wellbeing, and “despite ongoing efforts, he has not been located.”
On Tuesday, the Surrey RCMP issued an update that Singh had been located deceased. They did not say where his body was found.
Police did not name Singh, but confirmed to CTV News the deceased was subject of the Dec. 12 release, and the same file number is listed on the two releases.
Criminality is not believed to be a factor in the man’s death, Mounties added.
“Surrey RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” the detachment wrote in the release.
-
Cavalry FC coach evokes memories of 'Rocky IV' ahead of CONCACAF Champions Cup debutCavalry FC coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. cast his mind back to a 1985 Hollywood movie when asked about his CPL team's preparations for Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup first-leg match against Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC.
-
City of Vancouver blocks Donnelly Group from selling Granville Street restaurantThe ongoing restructuring of a well-known Vancouver hospitality company hit a snag last week, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge declined to approve the sale of a restaurant on Granville Street.
-
Fire at Elliot Lake landfill; residents warned air quality could be affectedFire crews in Elliot Lake are currently dealing with a fire at the Elliot Lake landfill. Residents are being warned air quality could be affected.
-
Lost pendant holding mother's remains returned to rightful ownerA Calgary woman’s quest to return a lost pendant to its rightful owner had a happy ending.
-
Author to honour 50th anniversary of Chi-CheemaunHistorian and author Richard Thomas is looking for stories about the Chi-Cheemaun as he looks to honour the iconic boat’s 50th anniversary season of sailing between Tobermory and South Baymouth.
-
More warmth and sunshine for the rest of the weekIf you like these warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine, then you will enjoy this whole week.
-
'He's lucky to be alive': Business owner shot by masked robbers in SurreyVideo has surfaced that appears to show a terrifying attempted robbery unfolding at a Surrey jewelry store where the owner was reportedly shot four times over the weekend.
-
B.C. teacher who called student's hijab a 'Halloween costume' reprimandedA substitute teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been reprimanded for repeatedly referring to a student's hijab as a Halloween costume during class.
-
Debate to ban graphic anti-abortion signs in London might be delayed until summerA political push at city hall to forbid the display of graphic anti-abortion signs in public spaces might be headed back to the drawing board.