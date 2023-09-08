Missing swimmer near Port Stanley found

Elgin County OPP have located the body of a London man who went missing after going into the lake for a swim near Port Stanley last Thursday.

Police say they found the 64-year-old London man deceased about 6.5 km east of his reported location.

The man had been the focus of an intensive search since Aug. 31, after police said he stepped of a boat to go for a swim and couldn’t be found by the other person onboard.

OPP Aviation Services and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit assisted in the search effort.

Elgin OPP is thanking members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Canadian Coast Guard and the Central Elgin Fire Department for their help with the search.